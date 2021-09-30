ICSI holds conference for school, college teachers virtually

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) city chapter and

Yashwantrao Chavan Arts and Commerce College (Ambajogai, Beed) jointly organised a ‘Teachers Conference’ virtually on Wednesday for Higher Secondary Schools and College faculties.

Founder of 4C Training Business Coach and Soft Skills Trainer Sumit Udaygiri spoke in the motivational session on ‘SAMARTHYA’.

The technical session (first) was on ‘Basic Provisions of Income Tax Act and Investment Options’ guided by a member of the city chapter of ICSI, CS-CA Samruddhi Lunawat.

Its treasurer CS Komal Mutha shed light in the technical session (second) on ‘E-filing of Income Tax Returns’ and ‘Types, Calculations and Tax Exemption on Capital Gains’.

CS Paresh Deshpande (chairman, ICSI city chapter) guided on ‘Career Opportunities as Company Secretary’. College Principal Dr Dharamaraj Tanduljekar delivered the welcome speech.

CS Anjali Budhani conducted the proceedings. The dignitaries interacted with participants. The certificates were issued online to all the participants. Dr Indrajeet Bhagat proposed a vote of thanks.