ICSI progs to mark Literacy Day, Teachers’ Week

Aurangabad, Sept 13: The Aurangabad Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries Of India (ICSI) is celebrating International Literacy Day and Teachers’ Week by conducting various programmes virtually.

On the occasion of International Literacy Day - September 8 - a one-day programme for students on the theme ‘Transforming Education’ was organized. Chapter vice-chairperson CS Rashmi Gangwal spoke on the Motivation and treasurer CS Komal Mutha addressed the session on Income Tax Provisions.

A Teachers' Conference on the theme ‘Empowering Educators’ was organized for colleges and university teachers. Motivational speaker and training professional Mumbai Tajinder Kaur Anand Hemdev spoke on the topic 'Udaan taking to new heights.’

Past chapter chairman CS Sagar Deo delivered a technical session on Corporate Governance for listed and unlisted companies. Chairman CS Paresh Deshpande shed light on the career opportunities as CS.

In each session, teachers joined in good numbers. Management committee member CS Samruddhi Lunavat and CS Aniket Kulkarni were present.

The Chapter also conducted a virtual Career Awareness Programme (CAP) during the period with Bahirji Smarak Mahavidyalay in Basmat tehsil of Hingoli district.

Chairman CS Deshpande and past chairman CS Prasad Takalkar informed the students about the CS profession, its curriculum, structure, examination, opportunities and scope in employment as well as in practise.