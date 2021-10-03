IIA holds blood donation camp

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The Indian Institute of Architecture (IIA) Aurangabad centre,Maharashtra Chapter on the World Architecture Day to be celebrated on October 4 organised a blood donation camp at Dattaji Bhale blood bank on Sunday. More than 40 members donated blood.

Giving more information, IIA Aurangabad chairman Neeraj Badjate said that the first Monday of October is celebrated as World Architecture Day. On this backdrop, the association has decided to organise a series of online and offline lectures and presentations to enlighten its members with lectures by architects from India and aboard. The centre also plans to have discussions with local authorities on various developmental projects under smart city development and share its expertise through healthy discussions. We together can surely change the scenario for a better future of the city. We shall be also glad to associate with other organisations working towards the betterment of our town. Aurangabad with two world heritage monuments and a developing industrial hub must get its due recognition on the global map with infrastructure development with a broad perspective catering for the next 50 years. Vice chairman Shyam Shelar, treasurer Swapnil Pargaonkar, joint secretaries Piyush Kapadia and Sachin Sangashetty and team of executive committee members were present.