IIHT opens admission for Maha students

Aurangabad, July 30:

Here is good news for the students desirous to seek admission to a three-years diploma course in Handloom and Textile Technology, from the Central Government's Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), during the year 2021-22. The students of Maharashtra are invited to apply for 13 vacant seats in IIHT Bargarh (Odissa) and two seats in IIHT Venkatgiri (Andhra Pradesh).

According to a press release issued by the commissioner (textile) Sheetal Teli-Ugale, the diploma course comprises six semesters. The application has to be made in a prescribed format through the regional office, which is headed by the deputy commissioner (textiles), and the last date for submission is August 20, 2021. The regional offices are in Nagpur, Solapur, Mumbai, and Aurangabad. For further details or inquiry, the desirous students may visit the regional office or visit the textile commissionerate's website http.www.dirtexmah.gov.in, stated the release.