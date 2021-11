Ijtema-e-Aam today; registration for Rishta-Payamat’ on Nov 23

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

Youth Wing of Jamat-e-Islami Hind will organise Ijtema-e-Aam at Madina Masjid, Karim Colony on November 21 under its ten-day campaign ‘Aao Bhali Ki Taraf.

Scholars will guide the participant. Free ‘Rishta-Payamat’ camp will also be held soon. The registration can be done between November 23 and 30 at four places.

Their names Markaj-e Islami Yunus Colony, Lal Masjid Town Hall, Masjid Haji Kasim Anguri Baugh and Markaj-e-Isaami-Silk Colony. For registration one may contact JIH office.