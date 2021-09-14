Illegal bio-diesel pump raided in Sajapur; Police seize valuables of Rs 23 lakh

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

In a joint action, the crime branch and Waluj MIDC police, have raided an illegally operated bio-diesel pump in Sajapur Shivar, on Mumbai-Nagpur Highway, today afternoon. The cops also confiscated goods and articles valuing Rs 23 lakh including 16,000 litres of diesel and one truck.

Acting on the tip-off, the crime branch police inspector Avinash Aghav and Waluj MIDC police station's police inspector Sandeep Gurme along with their teams raided ATF Transport (where the pump was being operated illegally) in the Sajapur vicinity. They caught red-handed the staff while filling fuel in the truck (bearing number MN20 DE 3422) through an electronics pump today at 3 pm. The cops then alerted the district supply officials about the pump. Accordingly, supply inspector Anuradha Patil and her team reached the spot and conducted panchanama. The police seized 16,000 litres bio-diesel of valuing Rs 12.50 lakh litres, one truck valuing Rs 10 lakh and electronic devices of Rs 1 lakh (total value is Rs 22.48 lakh). Meanwhile, the police fear that many trucks and transport vehicles would be filling bio-diesel illegally in and around the city.

The police have registered an offence against four persons and detained the ATF transport owner Syed Erfan Syed Hasan (resident of Kaiser Colony), workers Jamil Ayaz Qureshi (resident of Shrirampur) and Shaikh Rahim Shaikh Rasheed (resident of Kaiser Colony) and driver of truck (filling diesel) Shaikh Imran Shaikh Usman (resident of Indiranagar-Baijipura). The cops learnt that ATF transport had faced action for operating the pump illegally. After action also Syed Erfan continued to operate the business.

Under the guidance of the commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta and assistant commissioner of police (crime branch) Ravindra Salokhe, the Aghav and Gurme along with their teams including PSI Dutta Shelke, Rajendra Bangar, API Nandkumar Bhandari, Kiran Gavande, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Omprakash Bankar, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Avinash Dhage, Nitin Deshmukh and Jalinder Randhe took the action.