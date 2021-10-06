Illegal bio-diesel pump raided

Aurangabad, Oct 6: The district supplies department raided an illegal bio-diesel pump between A S Club to Paithan Link Road on Tuesday night and seized four tankers and 6,500 litres bio-diesel, all amounting to around Rs 22 lakh.

The flying squad of the supplies department received the information that an illegal bio-diesel pump is being operated on a farm on the road between A S Club and Paithan Link Road in the Waluj area. The squad, including tehsildar Satish Soni, Nayab Tehsildar Ambadas Bote, and others, raided the farm on Tuesday at around 10 pm and took Shaikh Saadat Shaikh Shabbir and Charansingh Harinamsingh Thakur in custody for inquiry.

They said that the farm owner is the owner of the City Link Travels Babaseth, and he also owns the bio-diesel stock. Later, the team called Babaseth on the spot. During the inquiry, it was found that he had not taken the government permission for storing the bio-diesel, the officers said.

Meanwhile, the team seized four diesel tankers (MH 04 AF 7030), (MH20 A 3406), (MH20 AT 7171), and (MH20 AH 6746), amounting to Rs 17 lakh and 6,500 litres bio-diesel amounting to Rs 5.07 lakh, all amounting to Rs 22.07 lakh.

A case has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by tehsildar Satish Soni while API Madansingh Ghunavat is further investigating the case.