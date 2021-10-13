Illumination of monuments to mark 100 cr vaccination

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) will be illuminating three ticketed monuments, in its jurisdiction, to commemorate the 100 crore vaccination mark on October 14, 2021.

The ASI Circle will be illuminating Bibi ka Maqbara and Chand Minar-Daulatabad Fort (both from Aurangabad) and Salabat Khan’s tomb (Ahmednagar) with the Tricolour.

The union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in collaboration with the union Ministry of Culture (MoC) is celebrating the completion of the 100 crore vaccination mark on October 14. To mark the achievement, it has decided to illuminate 100 heritage structures and monuments existing in all the States and the union Territories of India.

Hence, in pursuance of the order, the projection will be kept at the above three monuments from Thursday evening (sunset) to 12 midnight, stated the press release issued by the Superintending Archaeologist.