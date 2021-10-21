Imprisonment till rising of court for assaulting bank employee

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

Additional sessions judge V S Kulkarni on Thursday sentenced Nisar Ahmed Abdul Razzaq (49) to imprisonment till the rising of court and fine for assaulting a bank employee. Renukadas Chakre, an employee of the bank of Maharashtra, Chauraha branch in the city had filed a case against the accused in the City Chowk police station on August 10, 2010. According to the complaint, Nisar had come to the bank to open an account of a female relative. Chakre rejected the form as there was no identity card of the woman. The accused then argued with Chakre and assaulted him. A case was filed with the permission of the branch manager. A charge-sheet was filed after investigation. Additional district public prosecutor adv Satish V Mundwadkar recorded statements of five witnesses. After the hearing, the court gave the above orders.