Improved transport facilities will boost exports

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Maharashtra accounts for 22 per cent of the country's exports. The highest export potential is in the industries of Aurangabad city. More than 400 companies from the city's industrial area export automobile, pharma, agricultural and polyester film products to more than 80 countries. However, the lack of basic transport facilities such as railways, air and roads has hampered the city's industrial development, lamented the exporters in a seminar organised in the city on Friday.

The seminar organized by Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) and district industries centre, union ministry of commerce and industry and directorate general of foreign trade was inaugurated by the district collector Sunil Chavan. Speaking on the occasion, Massia president Narayan Pawar said, overcoming the difficulties, the entrepreneurs in Aurangabad are working hard to export the products to various countries. But to further increase exports, we need means of transportation. Besides, information about the requirement of various products to foreign countries must be available at district level. This will help accelerate exports. We are working towards making Aurangabad an important export hub in the next five years, he said. Joint director B T Yashwante, managing director of industries centre Deepak Shivdas, DT Parate, Massia vice president Kiran Jagtap, Rahul Mogale and industrialists were present.

Working towards improving transportation

Chavan said the work of doubling and electrification to connect the railway line to Nagar and Pune will start soon. The direct flyover from Waluj to Cambridge Chowk will help boost transportation. The industries in Aurangabad have tremendous export potential and improved transportation will encourage exports throughout the country and abroad.