In-laws booked for attempting to murder daughter-in-law

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The police have booked the in-laws for attempting to murder their daughter-in-law by strangulating her and forcibly giving her poison, demanding to bring Rs 7 lakh from her parents to purchase a house on Thursday.

A case against five persons of her family, including her husband Ramdas Bhadarge, father-in-law Pandit, brother-in-law Gautam, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law, has been registered at the Cidco police station on Saturday. The victim, Payal Ramdas Bhadarge (19, Gulli No. 11, Ambedkarnagar, Cidco) was married to Ramdas Bhadarge on November 22, 2020. However, her in-laws started inflicting mental and physical torture on her demanding her to bring Rs 7 lakh from her uncle Rajesh Navkar and grandfather Uttam Navkar to purchase a house.

Fed up of frequent torture, she left her husband’s house and went to her parents. Later, on September 20, 2021, they went there and brought her again. The next day, her husband Ramdas severely beat her.

On September 30, she came to Ambedkarnagar again. Her in-laws detained her in a room. Her sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and father-in-law hold her hands and legs. Her husband tried to strangulate her with a rope and forcibly poured a poisonous stuff in her mouth. She somehow managed to rescue herself from their clutches and ran away. She was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). After taking treatment for two days, she lodged a complaint at the Cidco police station on Saturday. PSI Kailash Annaldas is further investigating the case.