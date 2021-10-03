In-laws drive woman to end life

Aurangabad, Oct 3: Fed up with physical and mental abuse by her in-laws, a woman committed suicide by jumping into a well.

The incident took place at Sakegaon in Vaijapur tehsil on Sunday morning.

A case has been registered against the husband and in-laws.

The deceased has been identified as Malan Santosh Alhat (32).

According to the police, Malan was married to Santosh Alhat of Bhatana eight years ago. Husband Santosh, mother-in-law Sumitrabai and father-in-law Janardhan Alhat had been harassing her for the past two years.

They had asked her to bring Rs 25,000 from her parents. Tired of constant harassment, she committed suicide by jumping into a farm well. After realising the incident, police patil Nilesh Awhale informed the Shiur police. PSI Nilesh Kele rushed to the spot and fished body out of the well and sent it to the hospital for postmortem. Her brother Bajirao Khairnar has filed a case against her in-laws in Shiur police station.