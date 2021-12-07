Inauguration of Dhamma Mission Pagoda held in a benevolent atmosphere

Dhamma Deshana of Bhikkhus from various countries, Chatri Kalash made from 40-tolas of gold

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

The inauguration ceremony of Dhamma Mission Pagoda was held at the hands of Bhadanta Dhammasevak Mahasthaveer in the presence of thousands of devotees on Tuesday. The atmosphere was filled with the chants of 'Buddham Saranam Gacchami' throughout the ceremony.

The dedication ceremony of the pagoda erected in the Shravasti Buddha Vihar area at Pethenagar (Saketnagar) near Bhimnagar began around 1.30 pm. Bhadant Anandbodhi Mahathero inaugurated the chaitya. The Ashtapariskar (eight objects) used by Tathagata Buddha were duly placed inside the pagoda by Bhadant Dhammaratna Mahathero and Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero of Bangladesh. A gold-plated copperplate consisting of three gems was placed by Bhadant Sugatvansh Mahathero of Sri Lanka, a gold needle and thread were placed for Samyak Sambuddha by Bhadant Dnyanjyoti Mahasthavir, a resident of Tadoba forest.

A piece of Bodhi tree branch under which Buddha attained knowledge was kept in a gold box by Bhadant Ayupal Mahathero and Bhadant Vinayrakshita Mahathero from Myanmar, while a copperplate engraved with the names of the Bhikkhu Sangh in the city and the surrounding area was kept by Bhadant Dr Indwas, Nepal and Bhadant Bodhimitra Mahathero, Bangladesh. Bhadant Khemadhammo Mahathero, Bhadant Sumanvanno Mahathero, Bhadant Khemachara Mahathero of Tripura, Bhadant Sankhatiloka Mahathero, Bhadant Nirmalputta Mahathero, Bhadant Bodhidhamma Thero and others were present.

The president of People's Education Society Dr SP Gaikwad, Deputy director of education Anil Sable, superintending engineer SS Bhagat, Deputy commissioner of social welfare department Dr Deepak Kharat, Executive engineer Ashok Yerekar, retired sub-regional officer Anil Kumar Baste, former executive engineer BK Admane and other dignitaries were present.

Chatri kalash made from 40-tolas of gold

The Dhamma Mission Pagoda has been set up by the efforts of Bhante Gyanarakshit Thero, the head of Dhammamay Bharat Mission. The pagoda has a magnificent statue of Tathagat Gautam Buddha and a Chatri kalash made from 40 tolas of gold donated by devotees from across the state. This kalash has 35 leaves of Bodhi tree hanging like a chandelier, which catches everyone's attention. Bhadanta Dhammasevak Mahasthaveer lifted the Chatri Kalash with a crane and placed it on the top of the Pagoda.