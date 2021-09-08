Incessant rain lashes Marathwada on 3rd consecutive day

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

The incessant rain lashed the entire Marathwada region on the third consecutive day. 119 mm rainfall was registered in the region on Wednesday. The region received 798 mm rainfall till date as compared to the average rainfall of 679 mm. The public life in 145 revenue circles in the region came to a standstill on September 8. Several villages were out of reach while incidents of landslides, house collapse and drowning of men and animals were reported. The divisional commissionerate administration has taken note of the losses of crops on over 3 lakh hectares land.

31 dies; 5 missing in 8 days

In all, 31 persons lost lives due to rain in the region in the past eight days including 4 in Aurangabad district, Jalna 4, Parbhani 2, Hingoli 4, Nanded 7, Beed 5, Latur 3 and Osmanabad 2. The administration is searching 5 persons drown in the flood on September 8 at various places. 23 animals have also drowned and 23 houses were collapsed.

Maximum losses in Aurangabad district

Aurangabad district has incurred maximum losses due to heavy rain. Losses of Kharif crops on around 1 lakh hectares land have been reported in the district. The district administration has issued order to conduct the panchanamas of the crop losses. Maximum 80 mm rainfall has been registered in the Aurnagabad district. In all, 696 mm rainfall has been received till date as compared to the average rainfall of 581 mm.

District wise rainfall

As compared to average annual rainfall, Jalna received maximum 141 percent rainfall, Beed 133, Latur 102, Osmanabad 101, Aurangabad - 119, Nanded 118, Parbhani 115, Hingoli 107.

Situations of major projects

Jayakwadi - 47.91 %

Lower Dudhna - 96.91 %

Yeldari - 100 %

Siddheshwar - 99.42 %

Majalgaon - 94.87 %

Manjra - 63.10 %

Painganga - 92.86 %

Manar - 100 %

Kiwer Terna - 70.17 %

Vishnupuri - 100 %

Sina Kolegaon - 0.46 %