Increase in number of devotees in Karnapura

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The rush of devotees to the Goddess temple in Karnapura is increasing every passing day. Despite the fair being called off there is tremendous enthusiasm among the devotees.

The Karnapura fair has been cancelled for the second year in a row. However, the devotees were allowed to take darshan. Devotees are flocking in groups and along with the family members to take darshan. As Dussehra is just a few days away, the crowd of devotees is also increasing. The Chawani police have set up a stage in front of the temple. The stage is used to appeal the devotees to follow Covid-19 rules. Another stage is constructed on the ground in front of the parking lot. Many devotees are coming to the temple barefoot. This consists of large number of female devotees.