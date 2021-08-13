Increasing dialogue among owners and workers is necessary

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The recent incident of violence in the Bhogale Automotive has created a rift in the industrial area. The industrial fraternity has demanded strict action against the guilty. The entrepreneurs have also demanded to stop rising case of extortion, blackmailing and crime in the industrial areas. However, some have also pointed out to the discrimination and unfair treatment received by the workers in the industrial sector. Experts said that such issues should be resolved with proper dialogue.

I never support somebody taking law and order into their own hands. But harassing someone to the point of committing suicide cannot be justified either. Nobody has the right to treat others unfairly. If a person is guilty, there is a fair process to be followed. Capitalists never respect the rights of others. Workers are the backbone of a business and every worker must be respected, said adv Yatin Thole.

Such incidents have a negative impact on industrial growth. The earlier violence had tarnished the image of the industrial area in the international market. As the industrial sector is still growing, we need to maintain a positive atmosphere to bring more investment. People will get employment only when the industry survives. Any investor will think twice if such a situation prevails, said CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju.

The number of permanent workers in industries has decreased. Now only temporary workers are hired through contractors. The contractors are responsible for the workers, however it is hard to ascertain the background of temporary workers. A temporary worker works only for the time and doesn't care about his actions. To avoid such incidents, we must hire more permanent workers, said Damodar Mankape, CITU.

There must be a positive atmosphere in the industrial area. Incidents that malign the industrial atmosphere can hamper investment. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) has the potential to change the economy of Marathwada and provide unemployment to thousands. We must see that both sides including owner and workers must sort out the matter with proper discussion, said Massia vice president Arjun Gaikwad.

At present, the communication between the industrialists and workers has reduced. This can lead to such incidents. It will be better that such matters are sorted out through proper communication and intervention. Taking law and order in your hands is never acceptable, but situations that create tensions should be sorted out through proper dialogues, said labour leader Bhalchandra Kango.