Independence Day at Era International

Aurangabad, Aug 17: Era International School paid tributes to motherland India in a programme held on the school premises to mark the 75th Independence Day. The proceedings began with flag hoisting. A small virtual programme was conducted by school students. CMD Dr Satish Gore, Deepak Kanse, principal Sarmistha Dutta, VP Rohini Deshpande, Smita Rindhe and Kranti Sahane were present. Secretary Rekha Gore and VP Beena Nair extended greetings to all.