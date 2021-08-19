Independence Day at Foster Eng High School

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Management and staff of Foster English High School, Arif Colony paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. President Jafri Syed Hadi unfurled the tricolour followed by the national anthem and chanting of Jai Hind. Secretary Masarat Butool Abedi, joint secretary Samar Abbas Zaidi, principal, teaching and non-teaching staff were present.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, students were not present. They made posters of national heroes and slogans used by them and shared photos online.