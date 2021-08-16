INDEPENDENCE DAY AT RIVER DALE

Aurangabad, Aug 16: The celebration of Independence Day was held with patriotic fervour on the campus of River Dale High School. The colourful programme started with the flag hoisting ceremony. A rhythmic dance and melodious song was the centre of attraction. Chief guest Milind Deshpande inspired the students and the staff to be culture-oriented and advised them to be goal-oriented so that economic independence is achieved.

Dr Makarand Deshpande, Sakshi Deshpande, principal Dr Sudhir Hadke, the academic head, staff and the parents were present.