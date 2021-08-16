INDEPENDENCE DAY AT RIVER DALE
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 16, 2021 10:15 PM2021-08-16T22:15:01+5:302021-08-16T22:15:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 16: The celebration of Independence Day was held with patriotic fervour on the campus of River Dale ...
Next
Aurangabad, Aug 16: The celebration of Independence Day was held with patriotic fervour on the campus of River Dale High School. The colourful programme started with the flag hoisting ceremony. A rhythmic dance and melodious song was the centre of attraction. Chief guest Milind Deshpande inspired the students and the staff to be culture-oriented and advised them to be goal-oriented so that economic independence is achieved.
Dr Makarand Deshpande, Sakshi Deshpande, principal Dr Sudhir Hadke, the academic head, staff and the parents were present.Open in app