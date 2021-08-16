Independence Day celebration at Nath Valley School

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated on the lush green Nath Valley School (NVS) Campus with patriotic fervor.

Principal Ranjit Dass unfurled the tricolor followed by the singing of the national anthem and chanting of Jai Hind. He welcomed the gathering and stated that we as Indians stand proud at what our country has achieved in these 75 years. The national pledge was taken to give in to the spirit of freedom.

Meena Madan and C Balaji, the staff members of the NVS family, delivered speeches highlighting the message that freedom is not what you please to do, but, the opportunity to do what is right. They urged the students to practice freedom with responsibility and fulfilling their duties. A medley of patriotic songs was sung by a choir of teachers headed by Savita Bendre and Poste. The online celebration ended on a heart-warming and positive note.