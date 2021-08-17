Independence Day celebrations at PF office

Aurangabad, Aug 17: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm at Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), regional office, Aurangabad. Regional PF commissioner Jagdish Tambe hoisted the national flag. Assistant PF commissioner Aditya Talware and Tushar Jadhav along with other officers and staff members were present. Many trees were planted by commissioner, officers and especially ladies staff. Tambe urged his subordinates to provide their best and efficient services to PF subscribers/members as well as pensioners.