Independence Day celeration was like festival in school days

Dr M D Fayyaz (former Joint-director, Higher Education):

Independence Day was celebrated as a festival when I was in primary and secondary schools. There was enthusiasm and passion among all stakeholders of education. There was the partcipation of not just teachers and students, but also parents and people of the school area. Teachers used to do all the preparations like carry out cleanliness.

A procession was taken out in the colony by slogans like ‘Mahatma Gandhi Ki Jai, Jawaharlal Nehru Ki Jai, Lal Bahadur Ki Jai, Bharat Mata ki Jai.’

The schools used to organise speech and craft contests. I had got second prize in a craft contest when I was in primary school.

Students would keep uniforms ready with iron afternoon starching. Our drill master Pardeshi Sir was very strict about discipline. So, the latecomers were given punishment by him.

The teachers had great respect. Hardly anyone would talk to teachers with eye contact or cross him without a salute. The words of a teacher were final for a student. Parents would support the teachers when students were given punishment. Today, the situation is different. Teachers have to face action if he/she punishes any student.

Values changes with the system. In our time, we had different values and today, they have changed. Our country has progressed a lot in terms of agriculture and technology during the last seven and half decades. Indi is self-dependent in many things today and giving tough competition on an international level. A lot of economic reforms took place.

box

Our country progress by leaps & bounds in 75 yrs

Dr M D Jahagirdar (educationist & academician):

I still remember the celebration of Independence Day of school time. It was celebrated in a different way than today. Teachers were very strict about discipline but used to take care of students much to avoid their education loss.

Students were engaged in various activities of I-Day celebration, including hosting the programme, at our primary school in Malkapur Pangra village of Buldhana. There was a passion among students for delivering a speech on the day and preparations were done on the line of the auspicious ceremony.

Teachers suggested us watch ‘Hum Hindustani’ movie to enhance patriotism. Our country has developed by leaps and bound in terms of technology and economy during the last 75 years.

TV, Computer and mobile have brought a change in society.

TV and mobile. Knowledge is available at a single click on Internet, while in our time, there were limited resources for students, teachers and books mostly. Students can attend classes without meeting teachers face to face because of digital technology. The percentage of literacy has increased a lot today.