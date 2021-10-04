India-Bangladesh Sadbhavana Cycle Yatra welcomed in Bamu

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

‘India-Bangladesh Sadbhavana Cycle Yatra was welcomed in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday.

Snehalay Samajik Sanstha took out the Yatra from Ahmednagar to Bangladesh on October 2 while it reached the university campus on Sunday.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and director of National Service Scheme (NSS) Dr T R Patil welcomed the participants of Yatra.

The objective of Yatra is to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of the country and the golden jubilee celebration year of Bangladesh freedom and create awareness harmoney.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole flagged off the cycle rally on Monday and wished the participants the best of luck. He said that the university got an opportunity to serve the national cause.

He said that it would strengthen social commitment. Col Ravindra Chashwal Singh from 51 Maharashtra NCC Battalion also gave best wishes to the participants.

NSS district coordinator Dnyaneshwar Pathrikar, Dr Sharmista Thakur and NSS programme officers, volunteers were present. Popat Nikam, Amrapali Tribhuvan, Shyam Banswal and Sunil Paithane worked for the success of the event.