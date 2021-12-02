Indian Mathematical Society’s Annual Conference beginning at JNEC from Dec 4

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

The Applied Science Department of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, MGM University, will organise a four-day 87th annual conference of Indian Mathematical Society (IMS) in online mode between December 4 to December 7, 2021.

Experts from national and international level will guide the participants.

IMS president Dr Dipendra Prasad will inaugurate the conference while Prof A K Nandakumaran from IISc Bangalore, Prof Satya Deo, Prof Peeyush Chandra (IIT Kanpur), MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam and Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal will grace the inaugural function.

After the inaugural function, Prof Dipendra Prasad will present his technical talk on the topic ‘Arithmetic in L values’. Prof Michel Waldschmidt (Sorbonne University, Paris), will speak on ‘Multivariate Lidstone Interpolation’, which is an area of interest, internationally.

Prof Geeta Venkatraman will address the gathering on "Women in Mathematics-A Long Road Ahead". There are seven invited talks, six symposia and 120 papers from all over the world that will be presented during the conference.

This will be a unique opportunity for the researchers of Marathwada region and all over India to upgrade their knowledge in the various pure and applied fields of Mathematics. Dr V M Arole is the organising secretary for this conference while Dr G C Lomte, the conference organising coordinator.