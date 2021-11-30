IndiGo to start morning flight service from today

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

IndiGo Airlines will start morning flight service for passengers service from the city on December 1. This will help passengers for their 'to and fro journey in a single day.

The flight will take off from Delhi at 5.15 am and land here at 7.15 am.

Later, the plane will take off from Chikalthana Airport at 7.45 am and will reach Delhi at 9.35 am.

Currently, IndiGo operates a flight service for Delhi from here in the evening.

One more flight service will be available for Delhi in December.