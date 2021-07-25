Indore pattern fails to leave its mark in city

Aurangabad, July 25:

Four years ago, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) adopted the Indore pattern to make the city as clean as Indore. A private company was appointed for waste collection and different contractors to process the garbage. Despite spending crores of rupees the city has not been able to qualify in the top ten cities in the Clean India Mission.

Indore has been at the forefront of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the country for five consecutive years. In just one year, Indore underwent a transformation. The Indore pattern was later adopted for the city of Aurangabad. The project advisory committee of Indore was given the job of designing a model. According to the model prepared by this committee, not even 10 percent work has been done till date. In the past, the entire garbage in the city was picked up by the AMC. This work was then handed to a private company. The company gets Rs 1,680 for one metric ton of waste. The company is collecting wet and dry waste from different parts of the city and taking it to the waste processing centre at Padegaon and Chikalthana. However the company is not working according to the contract. Stones and debris is mixed in the garbage to increase the weight. However, the municipal administration is turning a blind eye to this malpractice. The ward officials and cleanliness inspectors have sent several reports to the higher officials, but no action has been taken. On the contrary, the company is increasing the amount of waste collected from the city every year.