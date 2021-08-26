Industrialist house burgled; Rs 1.50 L cash, gold stolen

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Burglars broke into the house of an industrialist in broad daylight at Kalyani City in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar on Thursday evening. The burglars made off with cash of Rs 1.50 lakh and 1.5 tolas of gold.

According to details, industrialist Vijay Dalvi purchased a new car today and went to attend ‘Vastushanti’ programme, with his family members, at his friend’s house at Jawala Bazar in Aundha Nagnath tehsil at 2 pm today.

Meanwhile, Sachin Wadnere and Devbone, who live in the same society, saw doors of Dalvi’s house open and items scattered here and there. They informed Sharda, the wife of industrialist, considering it as theft.

After receiving information, Vijay Dalvi informed MIDC Waluj Police Station about the incident.

Significantly, a house of engineer Krishna Solunke at Tapadia Estate in the same society was burgled on Wednesday. They made off with 1.45 lakh of cash and three motorcycles. The incident was afresh in memory, another house was burgled today, creating panic among the residents.

When contacted, the industrialist said that cash of 1.50 lakh and 1.5 tolas of gold kept in a cupboard were stolen from the house.

Three to four persons attired as corporate professionals got down from a car and entered Dalvi’s house at 5 pm. The neighbours thinking that some relatives may have come to his house did not pay attention towards them. The incident came to light when a broken lock and items scattered were found. Police personnel reached the spot and searched for a clue.