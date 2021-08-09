Industry, trade outraged over assault on co. MD

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

Trade and industry associations have been outraged over the assault on managing director and HR officer of a company in Railway Station Industrial estate here yesterday.

Strongly condemning the attack in a Press conference here today, they demanded stern measures to maintain security in the industries.

As reported earlier, an employee of the Bhogale Automotive Pvt Ltd drank some liquid in the company due to which he was hospitalized. After the incident, around 10 to 15 miscreants entered the company and questioned the officers about it. They beat up the security guard, an HR officer, and even managing director Nityanand Bhogale. A case was registered at the Satara police station and three of the miscreants were arrested immediately. The police are searching for the other culprits.

Ram Bhogale said, miscreants took the officer and the MD in front of the CCTV camera and beat them up. They also shot the incident of thrashing and made the video clip viral on social media. Their intention was to create panic among the industrialists and make political gains.

Nuisance to industries, vehicle showrooms

The industries in the Waluj and other industrial areas face such types of incidents frequently. The administrations of the companies are threatened that cases will be lodged against them under a particular act, and money is demanded often. Similarly, the miscreants often take the vehicles from the automobile showroom and automobile workshop without paying the charges and threaten the managements. Hospitals are also facing the same problem, the industrial associations said.

Delegation to meet CP

The tendency to threaten and harass industry officials is on the rise in the city, which is likely to hamper the industrial and trade growth. A delegation of all industrial and trade associations will meet the commissioner of police (CP) and the government authorities soon and submit a memorandum to the chief minister, guardian minister, and district collector demanding security to the industries and to curb such activities.

Bhogale said that during the Corona crisis, the industries had taken care that no one should lose the jobs. The industries, despite the crisis, are trying to complete the existing orders in time. The employee concerned was doing only 30 per cent of the work assigned to him in a day. The company administration had asked him to complete the given work. On Sunday, he came to the company and drank the liquid soap and fell down. He was immediately taken to a private hospital, and has recovered.

Trade, industry assn representatives present for meet

Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) former president Ram Bhogale, CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, secretary Satish Lonikar, Confederation of Indian Industries Aurangabad division president Raman Ajgaonkar, Aurangabad First president Pritesh Chatterjee, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture vice-president Anil Patil, Aurangabad Petrol Pump Dealers Association president Akheel Abbas, Aurangabad Exhibitors Association president Ravi Machhar, Aurangabad Automobiles Association president Sandesh Zambad and others were present.