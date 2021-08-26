Innovative idea accelerator programme inaugurated

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The 'Innovative Idea Accelerator Programme' was launched jointly by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), Tata Technologies and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Promotion Center (IEPC). The inaugural program was held on Thursday at Massia hall, Waluj. The programme will be open to third and final year engineering students as well as diploma final year students, engineering professors as well as micro-entrepreneurs.

From this, a panel of experts will select 10 ideas based on the criteria of innovation, features, feasibility and market demand of all the ideas received. Giving more information, Massia president Narayan Pawar said, this initiative will help to introduce new innovation ideas for current challenges for micro-enterprises. The students will also be given Rs 50,000 as help for the first 10 ideas. Necessary financial and technical support will be provided till the completion of the project. Mainly under this program, efforts will be made to develop new technologies, equipment, new ideas for industries involved in trade, health and education sector.” An agreement will also be signed between the industry and engineering educational institutes. Massia vice president Anil Patil, Siddharth Yavalkar of Ready engineering, Tasawar Ali, Iradat Khan of IEPC, Trishul Kulkarni of MIT, Dr U B Shinde, principal of CSMSS, Prof Deepak Pawar, Dr R S Pawar, principal of Shreyas College of Engineering, H L Jadhav of ICEEM and Dr Arvind Chel of JNEC and others were present.