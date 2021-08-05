Installation ceremony of Rotary Club concludes

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The installation ceremony of the Rotary Club of Aurangabad Cantonment was held in the presence of district governor Rukhmesh Jakhotiya here recently. The outgoing president Vasant Jadhav and secretary Rajendra Bisht handed over the charge to the newly appointed president Madhav Patil and secretary Bhagwan Gunjkar.

A review of the works done in the proceeding year was taken. Works including the expenses of the needy patients, sapling plantation, distribution of sanitizer and masks at police superintendent office and the police commissionerate and others were mentioned.

Founder president James Ambildhage, J C Francis, Dayal Mewani, Sandeep Sethi, Pramod Sawant, Somnath Lahane, Jerald Kotas, Dr Don, Sudam Gaikwad, Gajanan Patil, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanjay Thorat, Sudarshan Yeole and others were present.