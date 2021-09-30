Instil love of school among students: education officer Thore

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Education officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Ramnath Thore instructed the school headmasters to instil a love of school among students.

He was speaking in a meeting of headmasters and junior college principals held at a school in N-6 on Thursday.

The State Government granted permission to resume classes for the standard 8th to 12th in the city areas. Subsequently, the local administration issued orders to commence classes. There are 361 schools of standards from 8th to 12th with 78,888 students. The schools have 3,544 teaching and 15,500 non-teaching staff members. AMC Education officer Ramnath Thore conducted the meeting of HMs today.

He instructed the HM to still love about schools among students who were away from it for many months.

“Preference should be given to the safety of students because of Covid situation.

A meeting of the school management committee and parents should be held on Friday and Saturday to counsel them and clear their doubts. The school premises should be disinfected and cleanliness should be maintained. Teachers take vaccine before the commencement of schools,” he added.

Renuka Kagde, Ganesh Lakkas, Fahim Ansari, D B Sangle and others were present.