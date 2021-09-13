Insurance company asked to take entry on offline form about crops losses

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

MLC Ambadas Danve instructed the agriculture insurance company representatives to take entry of crops losses on offline application forms of farmers considering the technical problems.

He said that 40,000 farmers from the district made online complaints about crops losses.

The panchnamas of 30,000 farmers was completed till today. However, insurance companies representatives are unable to reach the spot

because of limited staff.

HDFC Ergo General Insurance appointed 150 coordinators to carry out panchnamas of damaged crops. The number of farmers complaints is increasing in the district due to heavy rainfall on a large scale.

MLC Danve said that the strength of coordinators was proving low to verify farmers losses. “Maize crop was damaged on a big level. Maize crop cultivated on 1.70 lakh hectares of land in the district was insured,” he said.

The farmers will get 25 per cent of the sum insured for the losses.

He said that Shiv Sena would set up ‘Crops Insurance Help Centre.

“Farmers should submit their offline application forms at the centre.

The application forms would be handed over to the insurance company representative. Those who have not insured their crops will get relief through NDRF,” he added.

District coordinator of the Insurance Company Ramnath Bhingare said that compensation would be given on the completion of panchnamas.