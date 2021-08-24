Interim stay on disqualification of deputy Sarpanch

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court granted interim stay on the disqualification of Ahmed Wazir Shaikh, deputy Sarpanch of Umravati Gram Panchayat in Phulambri tehsil. Justice M G Sevlikar also directed that his appeal pending with the divisional commissioner be disposed of within six weeks.

Sadiq Hassan Pathan and Ajinath Khamat from the Umravati village had applied to the district collector to disqualify Ahmed Wazir Sheikh, deputy Sarpanch of Umravati gram panchayat, as he and his son have encroached on government land. The district collector had declared Ahmed Wazir ineligible for the post. Wazir had then filed an appeal against this with the divisional commissioner. He had also requested a stay of the disqualification order through a separate application. However, the divisional commissioner had rejected the application. Ahmed Wazir filed an appliction through adv Amol Chalak Patil in the Aurangabad bench challenging the order of the divisional commissioner and the disqualification order issued by the district collector. Adv Chalak argued that the encroachment register of the gram panchayat had not been inspected by the Tehsildar while conducting a panchnama on the encroachment. Ahmed Wazir was disqualified without giving any opportunity to present his case. The divisional commissioner also rejected the appeal of Ahmed Wazir without considering the issues mentioned in the appeal.

