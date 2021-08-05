Investiture ceremony at Era International School

Aurangabad, Aug 5: The investiture ceremony of the academic year 2021-2022 was held at Era International School on August 4. School director Dr Satish Gore was the chief guest. The ceremony began with a prayer presented by the choir group. Dr Gore congratulated the newly-appointed school prefectorial board and appreciated the efforts by the school for providing opportunities to the students to take part in different activities . Principal Sarmistha Dutta urged students to overcome their challenges and never give up whatever may be the situation. The march by all the prefects was a spectacular event. The management, teaching as well as non-teaching staff worked to make this event successful.