Investiture ceremony held at PSBA

Aurangabad, Aug 14: The investiture ceremony at Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar (PSBA) English School for academic session 2021-22 was held, recently.

Vice-principal senior secondary Archana Kurundkar announced the names of newly-elected Students Council members. All the members were conferred with the badges by administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar and principal Padma Jawlekar.

The council members took oath to uphold the school motto, truth, loyalty and respect. The School Captain and Vice-captain thanked the teachers and students for electing them. They promised to work hard for the excellence of the school.

Samruddhi Bhosekar guided them how to carry out their duties.

The school management, president Dr Sanjeewani Bhosekar, vice-president Ashok Bhosekar and trustee Amit Bhosekar congratulated the council members. Primary Head Aparna Pimple proposed a vote of thanks.

The Student Council members are:

School Captain - Kunal Parlikar, Vice-captain - - Shravani Murlidhar, general secretary (Boys) - Shreyash Patil, Girls - Ishwari Kolte, Cultural secretary (boys) - Lobhas Rane, girls - Swanandi Kulkarni, sports secretary(boys) - Adwait Vaze, girls - Ishita Vijayvargiya.