Investiture ceremony of Kids Pride

for the academic year 2021-22 was held recently.

School principals S A Khaleel and Achala Iyer administered the oath. The outgoing council expressed their gratitude towards the school for the opportunities given to them. The school council consists President - Vivek Sharma, vice-president Sneha Joshi, head boy - Prem Chapke, head girl - Anjali Borulkar, discipline incharge - Shruti Magar, games secretary - Mandar Swant/Bhoomi Chavan, cultural activity - Shruti Shinde/ Raiyaan Shaikh, office-bearers - Momin Atif, Achal Sabadra, Khushi Chhajad and Janhvi Poul.

School director Aanamika Supekar and president Aslam Khan congratulated the council members.