IRC, AL Kitab hold medical camp for senior citizens

Aurangabad, Aug 9: The Islamic Research Centre (IRC) Education and Welfare Trust in collaboration with Al Kitab Education and Welfare Society conducted a medical camp for senior citizens staying in Aadhar Vrudhhashram, Beed Bypass , Deolai Parisar, recently.

Fourteen patients were examined by Dr Syed Javid. They had medical issues like weak eyesight, cataract which need surgeries, fungal infection, acidity, constipation, joint pain and paralysis. Required medicines were given to them totally free.

Trust president Adv Faiz Syed said the people should come forward to help these poor senior citizens who are in need of our attention. The IRC would be conducting medical Camp every month. He appreciated the work of Ashram caretaker Ganesh Dongaonkar. Senior citizens thanked the trust members for care and attention, said trust members Izharul Haque Khan Madani, Mohsina Syed, Shaikh Shabbir Ahmed, Kabeer Ahmed Khan and Khwaja Aleemuddin