IRC-AMC conducts vaccination camp

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

The Covid vaccination camp was organised by the Islamic Research Centre Education And Welfare Trust in association with Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) at IRC Charitable Clinic (Baijipura) today.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha visited the camp applauded for organising the camp. A total of 272 persons were vaccinated at the camp. It may be noted that the IRC founder and president Adv. Faiz Syed welcomed the proposal of PHC and instructed his team and other associates to coordinate in organising the camp successfully.

The PHC team included medical officer Dr Syeda Sumaiyya, supervisor Zohra Jamal, vaccinator Jyoti Thangade, Sunanda Mhaske, Sarla Bhale, Suresh Dandge and Subhash Shinde. The general manager Shabbir Ahmed welcomed the guest on the occasion.

Meanwhile, IRC team comprising Kabeer Ahmed Khan, Nazim Shaikh, Rahil Khan, Saquib Syed, Akbar Khan, Azhar Shaikh, Muqeem Qazi, Binmubarak Amran, Arif Sameja, Tanveer Khan, Dr Javid Syed, Aarti Tiwari, Irfan Shaikh, Shaikh Rehan, Mohsina Syed and Pooja Gadhe took hard efforts. Khwaja Aleemuddin coordinated the event and proposed a vote of thanks.