IRC’s tech institute inaugurated at Lasur Station

Aurangabad, Sept 15: Islamic Research Centre (IRC) Education and Welfare Trust’s IRC Technical Institute was launched at Lasur station, recently.

Though PSI Amol Dhakne was present for the ceremony he urged naik police constable Savita Pingat to be the chief guest and inaugurate the Institute which will work for empowering rural women.

After lockdown, many are facing the problem of unemployment. Through Institute, the IRC will strive to impart technical skills to women enabling them to stand on their own feet.

Trust president Adv Faiz Syed said women should become self-dependent and technically sound so that they can support the families in case of unwanted situation or financial crises. Free coaching will be offered to families who cannot afford fees, he added.

Prominent among those present included Haafiz Mobeen Patel, Haafiz Moin Patel, Kabeer Ahmed Khan, Babu Kha Pathan, Ajay Hingmire, Nazera Shaikh, and Khwaja Aleemuddin.