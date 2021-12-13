Irresponsible citizens on AMC's radar; collection of Rs 500 fine from Dec 15

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be launching a drive to check vaccination certificates from December 15. During the surprise checks up, if any citizen fails to produce the certificate, the Nagrik Mitra Pathak (NMP) will be collecting a Rs 500 fine on the spot. The AMC has intensified the action after the patients infected with the Omicron variant of Coronavirus had been detected in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.

The state government has instructed the district collector and the municipal commissioner to take immediate measures to achieve 100 vaccination percentages in their respective jurisdiction. Accordingly, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and collector Sunil Chavan has announced initiating penal action against irresponsible citizens, who had either not taken their second dose or are moving into the society without taking the first dose of vaccine.

The AMC administrator A K Pandey has issued an order regarding fine today (on Monday). The NMP has been alerted to execute the orders and collect fine on the spot if the citizens fail to produce vaccine certificates to them.

Collection of fine continues

Earlier, the NMP was collecting a fine of Rs 500 from each citizen for not wearing a facemask, spitting on-road or throwing garbage at public places during the first and the second waves of the Covid pandemic situation. Now, the NMP has been authorised to collect a fine for a vaccination certificate.