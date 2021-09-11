Irrigation Dept officers responsible flood situation in M’wada

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

Senior activist of Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajan Kshirsagar said that the indifferent attitude of the Irrigation Department officers caused a flood situation in Marathwada.

The administration is restraining from taking any action against insurance companies.

A district-level workshop will be organised to create awareness and then take out a morcha. The first workshop was held in the city on Saturday. A morcha will be taken out in Parbhani on September 15 as the district recorded heavy rainfall in the current month.

“Flooding in Godavari and Dudhna river has caused losses. Heavy rainfall is natural, but the officers of Irrigation Department are responsible for the losses. Water was released with 1200 cusecs in a single day on September 7. The officers could have controlled the flow between 200 and 300 cusecs.

He demanded that cases should be registered against the officers responsible for the flood situation.

“The officers should be suspended. The flood-affected farmers should be given Rs 3,800 per hectare losses. They should 100 per cent compensation for the losses under the crops insurance scheme. The condition in crop insurance schemes that grievance should be made in 72 hours of losses should be removed. Outstanding insurance claim through the panchamas of revenue and agriculture departments,” he demanded.

Ram Baheti, Syed Ashfaqu, Abhay Taksal, Manik Kadam, Shivaji Kadam, Bhaskar Lahane, Madhukar Khillare and others were present at the briefing.