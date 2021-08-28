Is auto-rickshaw journey safe?

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The number of auto-rickshaws in the city has crossed 30,000 marks, but the traffic police do not even check the license and permit of the drivers. The QR code stickers with the details of the drivers and the auto-rickshaw have to be highlighted in the rickshaw, but it is not checked that the person driving the rickshaw is the same mentioned in the sticker. Hence, it is being questioned whether the auto-rickshaw journey is safe?

There are around 45,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the city who run the rickshaw on the city roads day and night. However, the traffic administration is ignorant about how they drive the rickshaw. Moreover, there are goods carrier rickshaws operated in the city. At the same time, some criminal background persons operate their business in the shield of auto-rickshaw.

Considering all these facts, the security of the passengers is getting severe. The president of the Auto-rickshaw Chalak Saymyukt Kruti Samiti, Nisar Ahmed Khan, said all the drivers are blamed due to misconduct by some people. The traffic police should regularly check the licenses, permits, and QR Codes of the rickshaw so that the persons with the criminal attitude can be restricted. Strict action should be taken against those found guilty, he said.

Total rickshaws in the district - 35,968

Total rickshaws in the city - 30,000

No. of rickshaw drivers - 45,000