Is MSEDCL emerging as obstruction in transforming Aurangabad into Smart City?- Red-tapism delays shifting of electric poles, DPs posing threat to vehicle, causing accidents

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The delay in the relocation of electricity poles, double poles (DP) and electricity network by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) continues to create obstruction in the traffic on roads being developed under Smart City Mission. They are posing danger and leading to a strong possibility of accidents.

It may be noted that the upgradation in the city's power distribution system was undertaken by MSEDCL under the ambitious DRUM project in 2005-06. The state government spent crores of rupees on the project which was curtailed in the middle due to unknown reasons. Under the project, the power cables were laid underground, hi-tech or modern gadgets, machines and transformers were installed to smoothen the transmission of the power supply. However, these development works were done only in some parts of the old city. However, the electricity poles, electricity network remained at their old positions on roads developed in various parts of the city. They are posing danger to vehicular traffic as well as the pedestrians. The danger could be viewed while passing through Mondha Naka, Jaffar Gate, Laxman Chawadi, Kailasnagar, Shahgunj, University Campus, Central Bus Stand Road, Railway Station Road, Mill Corner, API Corner etc. The AMC has handed over the list of locations proving troublesome to traffic to the MSEDCL. Moreover, the power entity has received funds to relocate them, but the works are yet to be started.

Sadly, it has been observed that the construction of many cement concrete roads was done without relocating the electric poles, DPs and other electricity networks. Hence the digging of these concrete roads will now damage the conditions of roads. It is being feared that the cracks get emerges when the concrete road is dugged out.

When contacted the acting superintending engineer (MSEDCL, Aurangabad Circle) Satish Khakse said, " We have completed the survey of electric poles and other networks on various roads. The office has received the funds to complete the task, but we are waiting to get necessary approvals to start the works."