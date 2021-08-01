Isa Md Sharif Qureshi is AIJQ district president

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

Muhammed Isa Md Sharif Qureshi has been appointed as the Aurangabad district president of the All India Jamiatul Qureshi (AIJQ), Maharashtra state recently. He received the letter of appointment from AIJQ national president Sirajuddin Qureshi. Isa Qureshi said, I am thankful to our national president for reposing trust in me and for giving me such a big opportunity. I assure him and my community that I will do all the best at my level.” State president Muhammed Ayyub Mahmood Qureshi, state vice president Fazalullah Qureshi, Zaheer Mirza, Khaja Sharfuddin Mulla and community members have congratulated him for his appointment.