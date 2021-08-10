ISKCON Janmashtami Committee formed, Upadhyay is prez, Bhoma secy

Aurangabad, Aug 10: The Cidco N1 branch of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahamahotsav in Sri Radha Krishna Mandir, N1, Cidco on August 30.

For successful celebration, Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahamahotsav 2021 Committee has been formed under the leadership of temple president of ISKCON Aurangabad Dr Rohinipriya Prabhu.

Dr Satish Upadhyay will be the president of this year’s committee. Other office-bearers are as follows: Vice-presidents - Jyoti Rathi, Vijaya Panchariya, Suresh Parikh, Rajendra Lohiya, Manohar Agrwal, Radhika Jogdand and Deepa Bharuka.

Secretary - Amit Bhoma, deputy secretaries - Mahesh Dorvat Patil, Vinod Chaudhari, Anand Bharuka, Dhiraj Verma, Rajesh Butole, Bharti Totala, Vandana Shah, Swati Khatod, Bharti Joshi and Sangita Sharma; treasurer Shivaji Chate. Various sub committees have also been formed.

ISKCON will organise different competitions through active participation of social organizations. There will be free entry for these competitions to be held online. Attractive prizes will be given to the winners.

In the honour of 125th anniversary of founder Acharya Srila Prabhupad’s appearance, online Quiz competition will be held. Other competitions include Srimad Bhagvadgita Verse Recitation, Zula Decoration, Rangoli from flowers or grains and Chhappan Bhog.

Celebration will be telecast live on ISKCON Aurangabad website www.iskconaurangabad.in, YouTube channel and Facebook page.