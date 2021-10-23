ISKCON protests against violence in Bangladesh

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

A Shrikrushna temple was destroyed and many people were killed in the violence in Bangladesh. On Saturday, as a part of nationwide protest, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and Hindu Janajagran Samiti staged a protest in front of the district collector office. A harinam sankirtan was organised in the beginning. The members registered strong protest against such incidents. A statement of demands was then presented to the district collector. Subhash Shelke, Harish Kulkarni, Dayaram Basaiye, Sardar Harisingh, Santosh Pathak, Abhishek Kadi, Banwari Agarwal, Dr Ramesh Ladda, Dr Santosh Mudrewar participated in the demonstrations.