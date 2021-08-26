ISKCON to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on August 30, Live telecast of celebrations on social media

Aurangabad, Aug 26: Cidco N1 branch of the International society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahamahotsav at Sri Radha Krishna Mandir, N1, CIDCO on August 30 in presence of limited volunteers in view of the Covid-19 guidelines. Celebrations will be telecast live on ISKCON Aurangabad YouTube channel, Facebook page and website www.iskconaurangabad.in.

The programme will start at 7 pm with auspicious chant of “Hare Krishna” mantra. A Krishna-katha discourse imbued with life teachings will be delivered live by Dr. Rohinipriya Prabhu.

At 12 pm midnight Mahaarati will be offered.

For successful celebration of this festival 500 devotees are working from their homes.

Through active participation of various social organizations 20 different competitions are being organised. To participate in these competitions register on the link www.iskconaurangabad.in/jn or contact Rukminiraman Prabhu (9404469633). Till now, more than 500 have participated.

Each individual sitting in his home can offer sacred tulsi leaves, scented flower and personal prayer to their lordships Sri Sri Radha Krishna as his personal offering. They can also visit various online stalls of Wisdom books, Japa MahaYagya, Bhagvad Gita online course, for kids Gopal e-fun school. On stall of “Your questions, Lord’s answers” you can get tangible answers to your real life problems through eyes of scriptures.