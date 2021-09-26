It is unfortunate that people of Nizam's ideology get elected

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

Marathwada is a combative region. The people of this area fought for independence. Defeated the tyrannical regime of Nizam. However, it is unfortunate that people in Marathwada today elect supporters of Qasim Razvi's ideology in municipal corporation, said state housing minister Jitendra Awhad.

He was speaking at the 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan organized by Lok Samvad Foundation. Awhad said, Marathwada got independence one year and two months late. The Government of India came to the aid for this freedom. But the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters in Marathwada are more important. When Qasim Razvi surrendered, he was asked whether he wanted to stay in India or in Pakistan. He chose Pakistan. The Nizam was tyrannical, brutal, cruel. Citizens of Marathwada fought against him. However, it is unfortunate for Marathwada that people with the same Nizam ideology are getting elected in other places including municipal corporation, said Awhad.

Marathwada is always represented

Earlier, Kautikrao Thale Patil had said that Marathwada was neglected and never got representation. In his reply, Awhad said that Shankarrao Chavan, Vilasrao Deshmukh and Ashok Chavan were the chief ministers from Marathwada. Later, Amit Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope and other politicians are now involved in framing state policies. Hence it is wrong to say that Marathwada never got representation. Shankarrao Chavan brought Jayakwadi project for Marathwada. This led to large scale development.