ITDC delegation inspects heritage sites to enhance tourists arrivals in district

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

A two-member delegation of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC, New Delhi) was in the city to explore the possibility of introducing tourist-friendly facilities like ropeway, skywalk, light and sound show etc at the monuments in and around Aurangabad. The team will be preparing the detailed project reports (DPR) and submit them to the union Ministry of Tourism (MoT) soon.

The delegation comprising ITDC vice president Ravi Pandit and general manager V S Antil was on a two-day tour to the city from September 30. They left the city today evening. The delegation toured world heritage Ajanta Caves and View Point on Thursday and visited Bibi ka Maqbara, Daulatabad Fort, world heritage Ellora Caves, Grishneshwar Temple, Ahilyabai Holkar Tank (Kund) and Raje Shahaji Bhosale Gadi (fortress made of mud) on Friday.

The ground-level survey was done to explore the feasibility of introducing ropeway, skywalk and restructurisation of the Tourist Visitors Centre at Ajanta Caves, illumination of Bibi ka Maqbara - the Taj of Deccan, Light and Sound show at Bharatmata Temple on Daulatabad Fort campus. The team also surveyed Kailas Temple (at Ellora Caves), and Grishneshwar Temple, Raje Shahaji Bhosale Gadi and Ahilyabai Holkar Tank (at Ellora) to illuminate them. The team also visited Shirdi on September 29 afternoon.

The superintending archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Dr Milan Kumar Chauley and his team comprising D S Danve (Ajanta), S B Rohankar (Daulatabad Fort), Rajesh Waklekar (Ellora) and others helped the ITDC team with updates in their exploration.

According to sources, the strenuous efforts being taken by the union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and the initiatives of NGO- Aurangabad First are paid off in the form of the team's visit. The delegation will soon prepare the DPRs of each monument and submit them to the ministry concerned for sanctioning of funds and accelerate tourism and boost arrivals of national and international tourists at these monuments. The delegation also held a detailed meeting with the office-bearers of AurangabadFirst, ASI officials and other stakeholders in the tourism industry on Thursday evening.