It's wrong to consider nativism as communalism: Shrikant Deshmukh

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

“Bhalchandra Nemade’s nativism (Desivaad) was deeply rooted in our Indian culture. Parenthood is an Indian concept proposed in it. We cannot separate it. Some people think of nativism as communalism. This is not a communalism,” said Shrikant Deshmukh, Sahitya Akadami award winner.

He was speaking in the morning session on the second day of 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan at Sant Janabai Stage on Sunday.

Poet Prithviraj Taur and Sandeep Jagdale conduct his live interaction. He replied to the questions.

Shrikant Deshmukh said that today’ poets do not read the work of other poets.

“They (poets) are unaware about Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar, Agarkar and Tilak. One needs reading for improvement, whether one is a poet or any other artist. An artist who has no ideology cannot be considered honest. One should find out his/her origin and preserve it,” he asserted.

He said that the world had changed after the 90s, and poets too changed.

“It will be wrong to phases of evolution of poetry. Today, the situation is typical as one cannot progress until he gives up farming,” he said.

The noted poet said that an artist is an artist.

“Artist should not be at the mercy of political leaders. The State had many Chief Ministers, but Tukaram, Nemade are only one. Yashwantrao Chavan was CM, but he was also a literary person. So, Yashwantrao Chavan as a writer are still with us,” he said.

He feels that one who has fear cannot be an artist. “An artist should be fearless as anybody can frighten them daily,” he added.